Why V. D. Satheesan isn’t a done deal yet as Congress’s Keralam CM face

The question of who will lead the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Keralam if it returns to power has become a source of growing internal tension, with V. D. Satheesan at the centre of the debate. Although he is widely regarded as the most visible and assertive face of the party in the state, his emergence as a potential chief ministerial candidate has not been universally accepted within the Congress or its allies.

At the heart of the issue is the party’s reluctance to officially project a chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly election. Senior leaders have repeatedly indicated that raising the leadership question prematurely could damage unity and distract from the campaign. This position, while presented as a strategic choice, has also served to slow down any momentum behind Satheesan’s elevation. Leaders within the party privately argue that keeping the leadership question open allows multiple factions to remain invested in the electoral process, rather than alienating those who may feel sidelined by an early declaration.

This hesitation is closely tied to the presence of multiple power centres within the Congress in Keralam. The party continues to be shaped by strong personalities and legacy factions, many of whom retain influence over organisational structures and candidate selection. Leaders who were prominent before the 2021 Assembly election, as well as those with national visibility, are not seen as willing to concede space easily.

“The Congress has consciously avoided naming a chief ministerial candidate in the state, a stance that has itself become a source of friction and exposed internal divisions,” said a senior journalist and political observer. One section of the party favours a collective leadership model, while another is keen on projecting a clear face such as V. D. Satheesan.

"As a result, his position has not received formal backing, leaving room for competing claims," said this person.

The Congress party in Keralam has a long history of factionalism, and the current phase is no different. The competing faces are not minor figures but heavyweights such as former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, and one of the party’s most prominent public figures, Shashi Tharoor.

While there is no overt rebellion against Satheesan, there is a clear pattern of indirect resistance, with several leaders advocating a collective leadership model instead of rallying behind a single figure.

The friction is also being fuelled by perceptions about Satheesan’s leadership style. Since taking over as Leader of the Opposition, he has sought to assert tighter control over party functioning and messaging, projecting a more centralised and disciplined approach. Supporters argue that this has helped revive the Congress after its electoral setbacks and given it a sharper political edge against the ruling Left. However, critics within the party view the same approach as exclusionary, claiming that decision-making has become concentrated and that senior leaders are not being adequately consulted.

Former Congress leader P. Sarin recently accused Satheesan of “hijacking” the party and weakening its internal democratic structure.

This perception has contributed to a trust deficit that complicates any attempt to build consensus around his leadership.

Coalition consensus

Adding another layer to the problem is the role of coalition partners. The Congress does not operate in isolation in Kerala, and allies play a crucial role in electoral arithmetic as well as political signalling. Some of these allies have expressed discomfort with the public nature of the leadership debate, suggesting that such discussions should be handled internally and with broader consultation. Their concern is that visible divisions within the front could weaken its credibility and morale at a time when it is trying to present itself as a cohesive alternative to the Left Democratic Front.

Within the alliance, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has gone further—criticising the Congress for allowing the debate to spill into the open.

"Such public sparring undermines cadre morale and coalition unity," said IUML leader P. M. A. Salam, while talking to media recently.

Generational shift

There is also an underlying generational and political shift at play. Satheesan represents a post-2021 reconfiguration of leadership within the state unit, but the transition has not been seamless. Senior leaders who were previously at the helm still command loyalty among sections of the cadre and have not fully receded into the background. At the same time, other emerging figures bring different strengths and appeal to distinct voter groups, making the leadership question more complex than a straightforward succession.

Insiders describe the current situation not as an open confrontation but as a carefully managed contest for influence.

Congress MP M. K. Raghavan recently warned in a media interaction that discussions on a CM face would “hurt the party” and distract from campaign focus.

Many leaders like Raghavan are actually choosing not to directly oppose Satheesan, instead emphasising the need for unity and postponing any decision on leadership until after the election. This allows them to keep their options open while avoiding the risk of being seen as divisive. At the same time, it prevents Satheesan from consolidating his position as the undisputed face of the party.

In effect, the resistance he faces is diffuse rather than concentrated. It comes from a combination of strategic caution, factional balancing, leadership style concerns and coalition dynamics. While he remains the most prominent and active leader in the state unit, the Congress in Kerala is structured in a way that makes the emergence of a single, uncontested leader difficult without broad internal accommodation.

As the results are awaited, the party is likely to continue walking this fine line between projecting confidence and preserving internal balance. Whether Satheesan can convert his visibility and organisational control into unanimous backing will depend on how effectively he navigates these competing pressures and reassures both colleagues and allies that his leadership can accommodate the party’s many voices.