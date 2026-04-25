Congress trio’s pre-result CM pitch sparks image war, draws scrutiny in Kerala

KOCHI: Even before a single vote is counted, K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan seem to have collectively decided there’s no harm in getting a head start on looking like Kerala’s next chief minister.

Even with results more than a week away, Congress’ three widely acknowledged CM aspirants are engaged in a curious game of ‘spot the subtext’ on social media — where every post, caption and carefully timed gesture appears to say just enough without quite making it explicit.

For party workers and voters, it is becoming increasingly hard to tell whether they are watching an election campaign or a neatly choreographed audition for the top job.

From social media posts to symbolic public gestures, the messaging has been anything but accidental.

Take April 23, World Book Day, for instance. Satheesan struck a philosophical tone, projecting intellectual depth with a post on language, literature and harmony — crafting the image of a thinking leader with a global outlook.

Not to be outdone, Venugopal chose the same day to launch his book ‘Nerinoppam: Porattangal Nilapadukal’, a compilation of speeches spanning three decades — an attempt, perhaps, to underline experience and ideological consistency. Days earlier, he had also unveiled his daughter Parvathy’s book ‘A Girl Speaks’, adding a softer, personal dimension to his public persona.

Chennithala, meanwhile, opted for a more forward-looking pitch, announcing a podcast titled ‘Kerala Yatra’, promising discussions on development across districts. The message was clear: here is a leader with a roadmap.

And then came cricket — because in Kerala nothing connects quite like Sanju Samson.