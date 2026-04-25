Not a leader who emerged overnight; party above position: Ramesh Chennithala

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said he was not a leader who “emerged overnight,” stressing that the party has always been bigger than any position.
Speaking at the memorial event of social reformer P K Deevar here, Chennithala reflected on his political journey and the organisational roots of the Congress in Kerala.
He added that he would not respond in detail to discussions around the Chief Minister’s post due to a directive from KPCC leadership restricting public comments on the matter.
Recalling his early days, Chennithala said he travelled on a bicycle across villages as part of Kerala Students Union activities, emphasising that the Congress was built through the sweat and hard work of lakhs of grassroots workers like him.
“Today, one may become a leader by writing on social media, but that was not how we built the party,” he remarked.
The senior leader underlined his long-standing loyalty to the organisation, stating that he had never revolted against or publicly complained about party decisions. “I have always abided by the party as a committed Congressman,” he said.
Narrating an episode from his tenure as KSU treasurer, Chennithala said no funds were entrusted to him at the time, recalling how veteran leader V M Sudheeran had described the post as largely ornamental.
He cited this to reiterate that his rise in politics came through perseverance, overcoming hardships and challenges rather than sudden elevation.
Chennithala’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Congress-led UDF over leadership, including who would be projected as Chief Minister if the front returns to power when votes are counted on May 4.