Not a leader who emerged overnight; party above position: Ramesh Chennithala

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said he was not a leader who “emerged overnight,” stressing that the party has always been bigger than any position.

Speaking at the memorial event of social reformer P K Deevar here, Chennithala reflected on his political journey and the organisational roots of the Congress in Kerala.

He added that he would not respond in detail to discussions around the Chief Minister’s post due to a directive from KPCC leadership restricting public comments on the matter.

Recalling his early days, Chennithala said he travelled on a bicycle across villages as part of Kerala Students Union activities, emphasising that the Congress was built through the sweat and hard work of lakhs of grassroots workers like him.