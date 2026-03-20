Only 9 of 92 Assembly tickets for women, says Congress leader Shama Mohamed ahead of Kerala polls

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has raised concerns over the under-representation of women in the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, urging Rahul Gandhi to take action.

In a post on X, Mohamed said, “Denied but not defeated. I respectfully urge my leader @rahulgandhi ji, whom I adore, respect, and admire, to support the Congress women of Kerala. Out of 92 Assembly tickets, only 9 went to women. In the 16 Lok Sabha tickets announced so far, just 1 was allotted to a woman. If a woman is talented, the situation is even more disheartening. Very, very sad.”

Mohamed’s remarks came a day after the Congress finalised its candidates for the elections. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the party has chosen candidates for all 95 seats it is contesting. “We declared 55 seats earlier, and the remaining 40 have now been finalised. The selection process is over, and we will now focus on campaigning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee in New Delhi, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, focusing on organisational strategy and election planning for Puducherry.