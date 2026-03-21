Kerala: BJP state chief Chandrasekhar declares assets of over Rs 93 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls from the Nemom constituency on Saturday declared assets, both movable and immovable, of over Rs 93 crore.

Chandrasekhar, who is fighting against CPI(M) leader and state Education Minister V Sivankutty, and K S Sabarinadhan from the Congress in the April 9 polls, submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer during the day, accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination paper, the total value of his movable assets is worth over Rs 78.81 crore, while his spouse possesses assets valued at over Rs 18.10 crore.

These include cash in hand, deposits in banks, non-banking financial companies, and cooperative societies, as well as investments in bonds, debentures, shares, units in companies/mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

His movable assets also comprise a 1942 model Red Indian Scout, registered in Karnataka and purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000, along with jewellery, bullion, and other valuable items valued at over Rs 3.58 crore.

The BJP leader's immovable assets, comprising a self-acquired property in Bengaluru, are valued at over Rs 15.07 crore.

He has liabilities of over Rs 107 crore, while his spouse's has debts to the tune of Rs 1.62 crore.

These include loans from banks, financial institutions, and others.