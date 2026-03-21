Muraleedharan files nomination, highlights PM Modi’s focus on Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader V Muraleedharan filed his nomination from the Kazhakkuttom constituency for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. He was accompanied by Bhajanlal Sharma, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in a show of support.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said the presence of senior leaders highlights how seriously the party’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking the Kerala elections. He emphasized that the development and welfare of Kerala remain a top priority for the BJP.

Muraleedharan is one of the prominent candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to strengthen its presence in the state. The party has announced 86 candidates so far for the 140-seat Assembly. Among them are state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, contesting from Nemom, and Kummanam Rajasekharan from Aranmula.

The BJP is positioning itself as a serious contender in Kerala, a state where politics has traditionally been dominated by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), both of which are seeking to either retain or return to power.

Earlier, Union Minister Suresh Gopi called for a stronger presence of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly, pointing to what he described as administrative shortcomings over the past decade. He urged voters to support NDA candidates across constituencies for better representation.

Voting for the Kerala Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 9, with results set to be announced on May 4. The current Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)