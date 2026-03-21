'Will make Nemom a model constituency': Rajeev Chandrasekhar after filing nomination papers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination from the Nemom constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in a show of support.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to Sharma, party workers, and local supporters who joined him during the nomination process. He said their presence strengthened his resolve and sense of responsibility. Promising dedicated service, he assured voters that, if elected, he would work tirelessly to address local issues and transform Nemom into a model constituency through continuous development efforts.

Bhajanlal Sharma, who was present at the event, said he witnessed strong enthusiasm among BJP workers in Kerala. He expressed confidence that the party would perform well in the elections and emerge as a significant political force in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to expand its footprint in Kerala, where politics has traditionally been dominated by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), both of which are striving to either retain or regain power.

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current Assembly’s term is set to conclude on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)