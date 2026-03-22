Battle for Paravur: Satheesan confronts Taison on home turf

KOCHI: When V D Satheesan was chosen as Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly in 2021, it was seen as an experiment by the Congress-led UDF to revive its fortunes ahead of the 2026 elections.

Challenging a deeply entrenched Marxist leader like Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in his second term as CM, was considered by many analysts a herculean task for a politician who had risen through the ranks of Congress via student politics.

However, what Kerala witnessed was the phenomenal rise of a fiery strategist who led the UDF to victories in several by-elections, the Lok Sabha elections, and later in local body polls.

As the state prepares to elect its new government on April 9, the question is whether Satheesan will be able to replicate this success across the state, as well as in his own constituency, Paravur, where he faces a formidable opponent.

LDF candidate E T Taison Master of the CPI said he will defeat the potential chief ministerial face of the UDF on his home turf.

The coastal seat in Ernakulam district, with an electorate of over 1.91 lakh voters, has remained thoroughly loyal to the Congress, though the CPI had its phases of dominance in earlier decades.

The constituency has been firmly in the hands of Congress since 2001, when Satheesan wrested it, ending decades-long Left dominance.

A Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader moulded through campus politics and a practising lawyer in the High Court, Satheesan's political journey in Paravur began with a defeat in 1996 from CPI's P Raju.

Unfazed by the debacle, he thoroughly worked in the constituency and subsequently built a strong grassroots network, gradually transforming his image into that of an accessible "next-door leader".

The sustained engagement translated into electoral success in 2001, he kept winning five consecutive terms.

His victory margins have steadily risen over the years, crossing the 20,000 mark in both 2016 and 2021, underlining his dominance even during adverse political cycles.