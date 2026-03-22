Battle for Paravur: Satheesan confronts Taison on home turf

KOCHI: When V D Satheesan was chosen as Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly in 2021, it was seen as an experiment by the Congress-led UDF to revive its fortunes ahead of the 2026 elections.
Challenging a deeply entrenched Marxist leader like Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in his second term as CM, was considered by many analysts a herculean task for a politician who had risen through the ranks of Congress via student politics.
However, what Kerala witnessed was the phenomenal rise of a fiery strategist who led the UDF to victories in several by-elections, the Lok Sabha elections, and later in local body polls.
As the state prepares to elect its new government on April 9, the question is whether Satheesan will be able to replicate this success across the state, as well as in his own constituency, Paravur, where he faces a formidable opponent.
LDF candidate E T Taison Master of the CPI said he will defeat the potential chief ministerial face of the UDF on his home turf.
The coastal seat in Ernakulam district, with an electorate of over 1.91 lakh voters, has remained thoroughly loyal to the Congress, though the CPI had its phases of dominance in earlier decades.
The constituency has been firmly in the hands of Congress since 2001, when Satheesan wrested it, ending decades-long Left dominance.
A Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader moulded through campus politics and a practising lawyer in the High Court, Satheesan's political journey in Paravur began with a defeat in 1996 from CPI's P Raju.
Unfazed by the debacle, he thoroughly worked in the constituency and subsequently built a strong grassroots network, gradually transforming his image into that of an accessible "next-door leader".
The sustained engagement translated into electoral success in 2001, he kept winning five consecutive terms.
His victory margins have steadily risen over the years, crossing the 20,000 mark in both 2016 and 2021, underlining his dominance even during adverse political cycles.
In the last Assembly polls, he secured over 82,000 votes, defeating CPI's M T Nixon by more than 21,000 votes.
While addressing a recent roadshow in the constituency, Satheesan said the people of Paravoor have consistently given him large victory margins and described the constituency as emotionally close to him.
"The people here are like my family," Satheesan has said.
Reji, a Congress leader in Paravur, said no party worker is bothered about the results, but is only thinking about the lead.
"We expect that Satheesan's lead to cross 30,000 this time. We began our electioneering work one year ago, and we have already completed the first phase of squad work in all 222 booths," he told PTI.
He said Paravur was once a Left fortress where the CPI used to receive a majority of 6000-7000 votes in some panchayats.
But, all those civics units were later wrested by the Congress party through systematic efforts under the leadership of Satheesan.
The leader said that though Satheesan has been representing Paravur in the state Assembly for 25 consecutive years, his relationship with the constituency started three decades ago.
Though he had suffered a defeat in the 1996 assembly polls, he didn't go back from Paravur but worked hard in the constituency since then, Reji recalled.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is fielding an experienced two-time MLA this time.
Senior CPI leader Taison Master, a sitting MLA from Kaipamangalam, is in a renewed attempt to halt Satheesan's winning streak in the April 9 assembly elections.
A school teacher by profession, Master said his confidence has increased manyfold with the campaign progressing each day.
The senior leader said he is banking on the extensive development initiatives implemented by the LDF government.
However, "compared to other constituencies, it is doubtful whether Paravur has attained adequate development.
So, I am seeking votes after clearly telling people what developments and changes I will bring here," Master told PTI.
The CPI leader also said that though he is a sitting MLA of Kaipamangalam, he has close connections with Paravur, as he had begun his teaching career in a school there.
"I also have lots of friends here. So, there is no feeling of being a newcomer here. I hope all these will be a favourable factor for me in the upcoming polls," he added.
Unlike in the previous polls, the BJP has also put up a strong candidate -- Vathsala Prasannakumar -- in Paravur this time.
A former general secretary of the KPCC and a two-time chairperson of the North Paravur Municipality, she joined the BJP just weeks ago.
P Sankarankutty, a local BJP fellow-traveller, said the saffron party is contesting in its own symbol and therefore its vote share is likely to increase this time.
"Last time, NDA ally BDJS had contested in their umbrella symbol. But the BJP is contesting in the lotus symbol now. That will reflect in the voting," he told PTI.
The leader said the present candidate is an experienced councillor and a two-time municipal chairperson.
With Satheesan playing a central role in the UDF's state-wide campaign, the outcome in Paravur is being closely watched as an indicator of both the front's prospects and his own standing as a chief ministerial contender.
The constituency comprises North Paravur municipality and 7 panchayats: Chendamangalam, Chittattukara, Ezhikkara, Kottuvally, Puthenvelikkara, Varapuzha and Vadakkekkara.
Local development, infrastructure and civic issues triggered by fast urbanisation due to its proximity to Kochi is a key campaign theme here this time.