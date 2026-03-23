Poonjar constituency sees new contest as PC George enters fray as BJP candidate

KOTTAYAM: An ardent devotee of St George -- revered by many Christians for his courage in slaying a dragon to save a helpless town -- former MLA P C George has declared owning an expensive pistol and a gun, among other assets, for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections.

The Poonjar Assembly constituency, formed in 1957, has long been a stronghold of the Kerala Congress.

The party has won here 11 times, seven of them with George as its representative.

A place that still carries the legacy of its royal past under the Poonjar Royal Family, the central Kerala constituency is witnessing an unusual contest this time.

George, often in the news for his controversial remarks, is now in the fray as a BJP candidate.

His entry into the BJP came after a bitter fallout with his once-strong Muslim support base in Erattupetta, a key part of the constituency dominated by the Christian faithful.

The split cost him dearly in the 2021 Assembly elections, where he lost while contesting as a Kerala Janapaksham candidate.

He was defeated by the sitting MLA and the ruling Left's Kerala Congress (M) candidate, Sebastian Kulanthunkal.

It was the same support from the Muslim community in Erattupetta that had helped him win the seat in 2016, even after he had parted ways with the Kerala Congress and contested as an independent.

A high-stakes triangular contest is unfolding in Poonjar for the April 9 polls, with George once again taking on the sitting MLA and Kerala Congress (M) leader Kulanthunkal, as well as the Congress-led UDF's fresh face, Saji Jacob.

The SDPI also has a presence in the Erattupetta area, having won multiple wards in the 2025 local body elections.