Poonjar constituency sees new contest as PC George enters fray as BJP candidate

KOTTAYAM: An ardent devotee of St George -- revered by many Christians for his courage in slaying a dragon to save a helpless town -- former MLA P C George has declared owning an expensive pistol and a gun, among other assets, for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections.
The Poonjar Assembly constituency, formed in 1957, has long been a stronghold of the Kerala Congress.
The party has won here 11 times, seven of them with George as its representative.
A place that still carries the legacy of its royal past under the Poonjar Royal Family, the central Kerala constituency is witnessing an unusual contest this time.
George, often in the news for his controversial remarks, is now in the fray as a BJP candidate.
His entry into the BJP came after a bitter fallout with his once-strong Muslim support base in Erattupetta, a key part of the constituency dominated by the Christian faithful.
The split cost him dearly in the 2021 Assembly elections, where he lost while contesting as a Kerala Janapaksham candidate.
He was defeated by the sitting MLA and the ruling Left's Kerala Congress (M) candidate, Sebastian Kulanthunkal.
It was the same support from the Muslim community in Erattupetta that had helped him win the seat in 2016, even after he had parted ways with the Kerala Congress and contested as an independent.
A high-stakes triangular contest is unfolding in Poonjar for the April 9 polls, with George once again taking on the sitting MLA and Kerala Congress (M) leader Kulanthunkal, as well as the Congress-led UDF's fresh face, Saji Jacob.
The SDPI also has a presence in the Erattupetta area, having won multiple wards in the 2025 local body elections.
Speaking to PTI, George said he is confident of winning by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
"This is one of the largest constituencies, and as I have represented it seven times, voters have placed their trust in me.
They realise that in the last five years under the LDF MLA, there has been no development work in the constituency," he said.
George said that the BJP has received wide acceptance in the constituency, which is dominated by the Christian community and also has a sizable Muslim population.
"Five Christian-dominated states are governed by the BJP and NDA. They know me well and the work I undertook here. We have performed very well in local body elections, with members in all 10 panchayats and Poonjar Thekkekara ruled by the party," he said.
He said that Erumely panchayat, a key destination of Ayyappa devotees, comes under the constituency, and Sabarimala-related issues are a key topic in the election.
"People are agitated that gold has been stolen from the Sabarimala temple. They will give their reply to the LDF government with their votes," he said.
George said that agricultural issues and wild-animal conflict are other key topics on which he is campaigning in the constituency.
"This is a constituency with a high number of people engaged in agricultural activities. There are issues of wild-animal conflict in several panchayats. Also, farmers are not getting good prices for cash crops like rubber," he said, adding that other concerns include a lack of facilities in government hospitals and poor panchayat roads.
George's son Shone is contesting as the BJP candidate from the neighbouring constituency of Pala.
"We are going to make history with father and son sitting in the Kerala Assembly. In both Pala and Poonjar, people are giving us good support," he said.
Even though Saji Joseph is a new face, he is active in politics and has served as a panchayat member multiple times.
"Even though my candidature was announced late, we have picked up the pace in our campaign. Since I have worked as a local body representative multiple times, I understand the issues of the people better," he told PTI.
Joseph said that both the BJP at the Centre and the LDF in the state have failed rubber farmers despite promising better prices.
"Farmers here are aggrieved by low prices for crops. There is also wild-animal conflict in several panchayats due to improper installation of solar fencing. We will address these issues locally, and the UDF, when it comes to power, will consider farmers' issues properly," he said.
Joseph said that voters in Poonjar will also vote for the UDF to preserve the constituency's secular nature.
He also said that the Sabarimala issue is widely discussed in the constituency, as it is located close to the hill shrine.
"UDF has taken up all the issues of Ayyappa devotees. We will also bring development in Erumely, ensuring facilities and smooth passage for devotees," he said.
On the other hand, sitting MLA Kulanthunkal told PTI that the constituency has seen wide development under the LDF government.
"Development carried out by the LDF is the key campaign for us. As my candidature was announced earlier, we have almost completed the first phase of the campaign," the UDF candidate said.
Kulathunkal said that the constituency has seen better roads and development of basic facilities like hospitals and schools.
"The government has been able to address all key issues, including development in Sabarimala. We are engaged in positive campaigning, highlighting our work," he said.
Kulanthunkal said that Kerala Congress (M) will secure victory and that the LDF government will return to power.
"There is no anti-incumbency factor now. Throughout our campaign, we are getting a positive response from the voters," he said.