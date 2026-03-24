It’s the CPM that has fought BJP the most: M Anil Kumar

KOCHI: You were considered a candidate for the assembly polls but weren’t fielded...

I became the mayor, as my party said. This time, the party decided not to field me, and I happily accepted it.

What do you think is the deciding factor this election?

The secular nature, welfare initiatives implemented, and infrastructure development in Kerala will be the most discussed factors. These helped the LDF secure a second term.

The Kochi corporation under your leadership performed well. Do you think it would reflect in the election?

More than the corporation’s initiatives, the state government projects implemented in Kochi will reflect in the results.

The Congress has been alleging a CPM-BJP nexus. Your comments?

In Kerala, it is the CPM that has fought the BJP the most. We lost several cadres in the fight. The Beypore and Vadakara incidents were there before us. The voters will reject these baseless allegations.

What is CPM going to highlight in the manifesto?

The peaceful life we can offer the voters. There is a Kerala-model development, which includes projects implemented through the KIIFB. What we highlight will be the continuation of these projects.