It’s Antony-Shibu face-off again in Kothamangalam

KOTHAMANGALAM: At the eastern end of Ernakulam district, Kothamangalam assembly constituency is gearing for another battle between LDF’s Antony John and UDF’s Shibu Thekkumpuram. While Antony is a two-time MLA, a change in the political scenario after the local body elections held in December has livened up the contest, according to voters.

For college student Aleesha, the MLA needs to focus on development projects. “Roads leading to villages and small pockets in the area remain miserable. There are many students and daily wage workers who depend on these routes, and the poor maintenance leads to accidents.

Also, water supply to households remains affected as pumping happens only twice a week. Even the local bodies in the area are lagging behind in development projects, including waste management,” she said, adding that UDF could be given an opportunity to show what the front can do.

Antony, of the CPM, was first elected to the assembly in 2016 after defeating former minister for public works, T U Kuruvilla. In 2021, he defeated Shibu by 6,605 votes. The constituency includes Kothamangalam municipality and the Kavalangad, Keerampara, Kottappady, Kuttampuzha, Nellikuzhi, Pallarimangalam, Pindimana and Varappetty panchayats.