Deal wars erupt: Pinarayi, Satheesan trade blows over ‘RSS links’

KOCHI: As Kerala’s assembly election campaign enters its decisive phase, a fierce political slugfest has broken out between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, with allegations of links to the RSS adding fresh heat to an already high-pitched contest.
The trigger was Pinaray's Facebook post accusing Satheesan of having struck a 'deal' with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing his participation in a 2006 event in Paravur as part of the birth centenary celebrations of M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.
The chief minister alleged that Satheesan not only attended the function but also lit a ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes before Golwalkar’s portrait—just weeks ahead of the 2006 Assembly polls. Demanding answers, Pinarayi questioned what “understanding” lay behind the episode, linking it to later claims that Satheesan had sought RSS support during the 2001 and 2006 elections—an allegation earlier raised by leaders of Hindu organisations. He also accused the Congress leader of evading direct replies by referring to unrelated events.
Satheesan hit back sharply, turning the charge on its head and accusing Pinarayi himself of a long history of proximity to the RSS and the BJP. In a strongly worded Facebook response, he alleged that Pinarayi had, in fact, benefited from RSS backing as early as 1977 and pointed to instances of CPM leaders sharing platforms with BJP figures over the decades.
Escalating the counterattack, Satheesan listed a series of claims—from alleged meetings with RSS leaders to what he termed “political compromises” involving central agencies—to argue that it was Pinarayi, not the Congress, who had engaged in tactical understandings with the Sangh Parivar. He also dismissed the chief minister's accusations as an attempt to rewrite political history.
The war of words comes against the backdrop of the Congress alleging an “unholy alliance” between the CPM and the BJP in multiple constituencies, including Palakkad, where the Left has fielded N M R Razak against Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody and the BJP’s Sobha Surendran. The Congress claims similar tacit understandings exist in at least 10 constituencies—a charge the CPIM has vehemently denied.
With both fronts locked in a tight battle, the stakes could not be higher. For the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Kerala remains its last major stronghold in the country. For the Congress-led United Democratic Front, a defeat would mean a third consecutive term in the opposition—a scenario that could have far-reaching political consequences.
As campaigning intensifies ahead of the April 9 polls, the exchange between Vijayan and Satheesan signals a shift from policy-driven debates to sharp personal and ideological attacks. In a state where political memory runs deep and narratives often shape voter perception, the “deal” controversy has added a dramatic new layer to an already polarised contest.