Deal wars erupt: Pinarayi, Satheesan trade blows over ‘RSS links’

KOCHI: As Kerala’s assembly election campaign enters its decisive phase, a fierce political slugfest has broken out between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, with allegations of links to the RSS adding fresh heat to an already high-pitched contest.

The trigger was Pinaray's Facebook post accusing Satheesan of having struck a 'deal' with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing his participation in a 2006 event in Paravur as part of the birth centenary celebrations of M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

The chief minister alleged that Satheesan not only attended the function but also lit a ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes before Golwalkar’s portrait—just weeks ahead of the 2006 Assembly polls. Demanding answers, Pinarayi questioned what “understanding” lay behind the episode, linking it to later claims that Satheesan had sought RSS support during the 2001 and 2006 elections—an allegation earlier raised by leaders of Hindu organisations. He also accused the Congress leader of evading direct replies by referring to unrelated events.

Satheesan hit back sharply, turning the charge on its head and accusing Pinarayi himself of a long history of proximity to the RSS and the BJP. In a strongly worded Facebook response, he alleged that Pinarayi had, in fact, benefited from RSS backing as early as 1977 and pointed to instances of CPM leaders sharing platforms with BJP figures over the decades.

Escalating the counterattack, Satheesan listed a series of claims—from alleged meetings with RSS leaders to what he termed “political compromises” involving central agencies—to argue that it was Pinarayi, not the Congress, who had engaged in tactical understandings with the Sangh Parivar. He also dismissed the chief minister's accusations as an attempt to rewrite political history.