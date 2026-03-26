SDPI pulls out Manjeshwar candidate, backs anti-BJP parties

KASARGOD (Keralam): The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday withdrew its candidate, Ashraf K. M., from the Manjeshwar Assembly constituency, saying the move was meant to back other parties opposing the BJP.

The decision was taken at a morning meeting of state leaders in Uppala, where it reportedly triggered differences. Ashraf, who was said to have been initially reluctant to step aside, walked out of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the state leadership would explain the reasons behind the decision.

Ashraf had been contesting against BJP former state president K. Surendran and IUML candidate A. K. M. Ashraf.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is contesting 44 seats across Kerala in the April 9 Assembly elections.

Party sources said the candidate was withdrawn as his presence could affect the prospects of other secular parties contesting against the BJP in the constituency.