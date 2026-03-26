SDPI pulls out Manjeshwar candidate, backs anti-BJP parties

KASARGOD (Keralam): The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday withdrew its candidate, Ashraf K. M., from the Manjeshwar Assembly constituency, saying the move was meant to back other parties opposing the BJP.

The decision was taken at a morning meeting of state leaders in Uppala, where it reportedly triggered differences. Ashraf, who was said to have been initially reluctant to step aside, walked out of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the state leadership would explain the reasons behind the decision.

Ashraf had been contesting against BJP former state president K. Surendran and IUML candidate A. K. M. Ashraf.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is contesting 44 seats across Kerala in the April 9 Assembly elections.

Party sources said the candidate was withdrawn as his presence could affect the prospects of other secular parties contesting against the BJP in the constituency.

In a statement, SDPI state secretary Ansari Enath said decisions on where a political party should contest and what political line it should adopt are internal matters.

He said the party had earlier stated that it would support a common candidate in constituencies where the BJP had strong winning chances, failing which it would field its own candidates.

He also criticised mainstream political fronts for allegedly mobilising minority votes by raising fears over the BJP while failing to counter its politics ideologically.

Citing examples in Kottangal in Pathanamthitta and various local bodies in Karnataka, he said the SDPI had continued to contest despite a strong BJP presence and had grown into a political force capable of keeping the saffron party out of power.

He said the announcement of a candidate in Manjeshwar was meant to demonstrate that this is possible in Assembly constituencies as well.

He said both the decision to contest and withdraw were taken by the party.

(With inputs from PTI)