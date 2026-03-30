Kerala polls: Youth weigh disillusionment, EC pushes for higher voter turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Kerala, as the Assembly polls approach on April 9, a sense of tension is visible among some young voters -- between disillusionment and duty.

For some, the act of voting itself feels increasingly hollow.

Archit, a 23-year-old integrated MBA student from Kollam, was recently added to the electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). But he says he sees little reason to take part.

Officials, however, say such views underline the need to strengthen awareness about the value of voting, especially among young people.

The Election Commission has noted a decline in youth turnout in recent elections, which it attributes to a mix of reluctance and apathy.

Youth organisations say concerns such as limited job opportunities, lack of higher education options and a perceived disconnect with traditional political styles continue to influence how young voters view elections.

At the same time, officials hope sustained outreach will help bridge this gap and improve participation.

"I don't see the point in going to vote. All the parties are working for their own interest and not to benefit the public. I don't see what development they have done till now, so why waste my time? If I do go, I will choose NOTA," Archit told PTI.

He added that several of his friends feel the same way.

For Shreya, a 20-year-old first-time voter from Thiruvananthapuram, the uncertainty is different. While she is keen to vote, she is unsure about which candidate to choose.

"If I vote for a candidate I like, they will only work as per the policies or agenda of their party. But, if I choose NOTA, it will be a waste of my vote," said Shreya, a Physics Honours student.

She added that she plans to think carefully before making a decision, rather than voting mechanically.

A similar dilemma was expressed by Aswin Unni, a 25-year-old lawyer from Kochi and not a first-time voter.

He said he prefers a particular candidate but does not agree with the politics of the candidate's party.

At the same time, the party he supports does not have a strong candidate in his constituency.

"So, I have not yet decided what to do. If there is no clarity by April 9, then I will choose NOTA," he said.