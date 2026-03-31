NDA releases election manifesto for Kerala; promises Rs 2,500 monthly support, AIIMS, high-speed rail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, outlining a welfare- and development-focused roadmap under the banner of “Vikasita Keralam”, with promises ranging from direct cash support to infrastructure expansion and institutional reforms.
At the heart of the manifesto is a targeted social welfare push aimed at economically vulnerable households.
The NDA has promised a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card for women from poor and BPL families, offering a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 that can be used for groceries and medicines.
In addition, a strengthened welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month has been promised for women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above 70 years.
The alliance has also pledged two free LPG cylinders annually during Onam and Christmas, and 20,000 litres of free water per month for every household, signalling an attempt to broaden its appeal across communities.
In the agriculture sector, the NDA has promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) coverage for all crops requiring support, alongside reforms to allow multi-crop cultivation in plantation lands through amendments to existing land and forestry laws.
Healthcare features prominently in the manifesto. The NDA has promised to expand the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme to cover all Malayalees and to establish Kerala’s first AIIMS, addressing a long-standing demand for advanced tertiary care infrastructure in the state.
Infrastructure commitments form another major pillar. The alliance has proposed a high-speed railway corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, completion of all phases of the Kochi Metro, and new metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
The manifesto also places emphasis on employment generation. An “Employment Linked Incentive Scheme” has been proposed, under which enterprises would receive soft loans of ₹1 lakh for every job created for Kerala residents.
A major industrial push has been outlined around the Vizhinjam Port, which the NDA aims to develop into a large industrial complex. Plans include a ship repair and marine engineering cluster, an elevated double rail line from Nemom Yard to Vizhinjam, and a dedicated industrial corridor.
In the education sector, the NDA has proposed gradually introducing optional English-medium instruction in state-sponsored schools over the next five years.
On religious and institutional reforms, the manifesto promises to “protect” key pilgrimage centres, including Sabarimala and Guruvayoor Temple, by revamping Devaswom Boards to enhance devotee participation. It has also promised a time-bound CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case and a dedicated infrastructure mission for the hill shrine.
Addressing the long-standing Mullaperiyar Dam issue, the NDA has proposed a balanced approach, ensuring water availability for Tamil Nadu while prioritising safety concerns in Kerala through coordination with the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.
The manifesto also outlines a city-centric economic strategy, envisioning Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation hub, Kochi as a shipbuilding capital, Kozhikode as a healthcare innovation hub, Thrissur as a cultural tourism capital, Kollam as a blue economy cluster, and Kannur as a defence innovation hub.
With a blend of welfare guarantees, infrastructure proposals and cultural positioning, the NDA’s manifesto signals an attempt to craft a broad-based electoral coalition in a state where it has historically struggled to gain a decisive foothold.