NDA releases election manifesto for Kerala; promises Rs 2,500 monthly support, AIIMS, high-speed rail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, outlining a welfare- and development-focused roadmap under the banner of “Vikasita Keralam”, with promises ranging from direct cash support to infrastructure expansion and institutional reforms.

At the heart of the manifesto is a targeted social welfare push aimed at economically vulnerable households.

The NDA has promised a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card for women from poor and BPL families, offering a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 that can be used for groceries and medicines.

In addition, a strengthened welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month has been promised for women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above 70 years.

The alliance has also pledged two free LPG cylinders annually during Onam and Christmas, and 20,000 litres of free water per month for every household, signalling an attempt to broaden its appeal across communities.

In the agriculture sector, the NDA has promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) coverage for all crops requiring support, alongside reforms to allow multi-crop cultivation in plantation lands through amendments to existing land and forestry laws.

Healthcare features prominently in the manifesto. The NDA has promised to expand the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme to cover all Malayalees and to establish Kerala’s first AIIMS, addressing a long-standing demand for advanced tertiary care infrastructure in the state.

Infrastructure commitments form another major pillar. The alliance has proposed a high-speed railway corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, completion of all phases of the Kochi Metro, and new metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.