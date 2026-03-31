Rahul Gandhi warns of ‘financial earthquake’ in Keralam due to West Asia war, asks what Centre and state are doing to protect people

Targeting both the Centre and the state government, the Congress leader questioned the preparedness of authorities to shield citizens from the anticipated economic fallout. He criticised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging it would be unable to respond effectively, and also took aim at Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for not doing enough to ease people's concerns.

Gandhi further asked what the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is doing to protect citizens and ease their financial burden amid global uncertainties.

"Modi cannot do anything. He is run by Donald Trump. But what is the Kerala government doing to protect you? What is the Kerala government doing to make your life easier?" Gandhi asked during his public rally.

Rahul Gandhi further questioned the silence of PM Modi over the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple by the "left front leadership" in Kerala. "They have taken the gold and replaced it with brass and nothing happened to the leaders who did this, they got a clean chit from the State Government...." he said.

The Congress MP said that the PM had come to Kerala but did not "utter anything" about the alleged gold theft.

"Modi always talks about the temple; in every speech, he talks about the temple. Sabrimala is the most famous temple in Kerala, and here left has been stolen gold from there and replaced it with brass, but nothing happened to the leaders who did it and got a clean chit from the state government. Narendra Modi has come here and hasn't talked about it. Because here he wants to support the CM here," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

"In this situation, he forgot God, temple and religion, and now he wants to support LDF, " the Congress leader said.

He also pointe a the selective action asking why Central agencies like the ED and the CBI targeting Congress leaders but remain "silent" on the Kerala CM despite numerous allegations.

Announcing a key welfare promise, the Congress leader said that if voted to power, the UDF would ensure free bus travel for all women in Kerala. "The first thing we are going to do is ensure that every single woman in Kerala can travel for free on state buses, regardless of age or occupation," he added.

"Anybody who fought the BJP gets attacked by them. 36 cases lodged against me, I am on bail, they took away my home, my LS membership, and interrogated me for 55 hours. But how come nothing happened to CM, and the whole of Kerala knows he's corrupt?" Gandhi said.

"Some left workers here in the crowd must be listening to me, and now my question is to them, how can you call the government here left because, first of all, they are allies of the central government. They don't secure the farmers or labourers of the state. Kerala has become the number one state for drugs in India..... So, how can it be called the Left government?" Rahul Gandhi said.

"In fact their biggest leaders are fighting with the UDF support in Kannur, they say they want a CM and not a king," Gandhi said.

On the other side, Narendra Modi has signed India's future to Donald Trump by giving Indian agriculture. He has given Indian energy. He's given Indian data, and he promised Donald Trump he will buy American products worth a lakh dollars, he said.

"... LDF has no answer to the brain drain that is taking place in Keralam unemployment problem... We are going into an unstable and dangerous time... Fuel prices are going to rise, inflation is going to increase and both Narendra Modi and the CM of Kerala have no idea what to do. So our first step is going to be to protect the people of Kerala..."

"We are going to protect the women of Kerala and their future... The day the UDF government comes to power, bus travel in Kerala, bus travel for women is going to be free..." He also says, "Every single woman going to college or university is going to get Rs 1000 a month for herself..."

"Senior citizens are going to get a pension of Rs 3000 and a dedicated Ministry for them... Any youngster who wants to start a business or become an entrepreneur will get an interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh..." He also says, "We are starting a new scheme called the 'Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme', which will guarantee every family a health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for difficult times...", he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi early today addressed a pubic gathering in Kannur after which he addressed meetings at Kallayi and Perambara and held a road show from Koyillandy to Kollam -- a Southern district in the state.

There are 13 Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode include Vadakara, Kuttiady, Nadapuram, Koyilandy, Perambra, Balussery, Elathur, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Beypore, Kunnamangalam, Koduvally and Thiruvambady.

Keralam has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term.

During this election, the Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

(With inputs from ANI)