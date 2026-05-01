Kerala Assembly polls: Will shave head if Riyas wins, says Anvar

KOZHIKODE: UDF-backed independent candidate P V Anvar has intensified his attack on LDF candidate Mohamed Riyas in Beypore, issuing a provocative public challenge while predicting a decisive defeat for the ruling front nominee.

Addressing reporters at Feroke on Thursday, Anvar made an unusual public vow, declaring that he would shave his head and parade through Kozhikode town wearing earrings if Riyas manages to secure victory. He countered this with a pointed question, asking whether Riyas would be willing to accept a similar wager if defeated.

Despite projecting confidence from the LDF camp, Anvar insisted the contest in Beypore is tilting decisively against Riyas. He argued that the minister would struggle to cross even 65,000 votes, while accusing him of avoiding substantive campaign issues and instead resorting to personal allegations.

Bringing up claims raised earlier by Biju Prabhakar, Anvar alleged irregularities within the public works department and criticised Riyas for not offering a clear response.

Meanwhile, Riyas dismissed the relevance of exit polls altogether, recalling that similar predictions in the 2021 Assembly elections had forecast his defeat, only for him to win with a record margin of over 82,000 votes. He also said that he is not willing to respond to the challenge announced by Anvar, citing it to be useless.