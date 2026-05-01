‘Will not fall below 70’: CPM shrugs off exit polls in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite exit polls predicting the UDF’s return to power once counting concludes, the CPM leadership remains confident of retaining power for another term.

Senior party leaders indicated that while they are aware of the trends suggested in various exit polls, they do not expect the LDF’s seat tally to drop below 70 in the assembly elections.

The leadership maintained that its assessment is based on internal feedback and ground-level reports, which they believe present a more favourable picture than that reflected in the exit polls.

However, CPM leadership admits some apprehensions about the exit poll results. “All exit polls show a particular pattern favouring the UDF return to power and we do have concerns about it,” said a CPM leader.

“While it indicates a trend, we also have our own feedback and self analysis. It suggests that LDF will not fall below 70 seats under any circumstances. We shall wait and see the results,” he added.

The party leadership also claimed that the exit polls support their argument about the absence of a UDF wave, as most predictions indicate a close contest between the LDF and the UDF.

However, CPM leaders believe that minority consolidation occurred in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in favour of the UDF. “Despite losing around 12 seats in Malabar and around 10 seats in central and South Kerala, we believe that LDF will reach the 70 seat mark,” said a state committee member.

Despite concerns about UDF’s guarantee of free ride for women in KSRTC buses, the LDF remains confident in its ‘Sthree Suraksha’ and welfare measures.