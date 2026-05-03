IUML to back Congress’s pick for chief minister, says Panakkad Thangal

IUML leader Panakkad Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said on Sunday that the party would back whichever choice the Congress makes regarding the chief ministerial candidate, stressing that this has long been the UDF’s standing practice.

The Indian Union Muslim League is a key ally within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

With the counting of votes for the crucial Kerala Assembly polls scheduled for Monday, Thangal expressed confidence that a united decision would emerge after the results are declared.

"We do not have any particular opinion on the chief ministerial candidate. We will stand by the decision taken by the Congress high command. That has been the precedent," he told reporters here.