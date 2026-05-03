IUML to back Congress’s pick for chief minister, says Panakkad Thangal

IUML leader Panakkad Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said on Sunday that the party would back whichever choice the Congress makes regarding the chief ministerial candidate, stressing that this has long been the UDF’s standing practice.
The Indian Union Muslim League is a key ally within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
With the counting of votes for the crucial Kerala Assembly polls scheduled for Monday, Thangal expressed confidence that a united decision would emerge after the results are declared.
"We do not have any particular opinion on the chief ministerial candidate. We will stand by the decision taken by the Congress high command. That has been the precedent," he told reporters here.
He said the people of Kerala are expecting a change in government that would ensure development and welfare for all sections.
"Everybody expects a UDF wave. All exit polls predict a UDF victory. We believe so, too," he added.
Thangal also said discussions regarding the IUML's ministerial positions would take place only after May 4.
Responding to allegations by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan that the IUML would effectively "rule" if the UDF comes to power, Thangal said the election outcome would serve as the reply.
"The verdict of the people will answer such remarks," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)