Kerala verdict to mark end of Left’s presence in state power across India, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has predicted a major shift in India’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly election results, saying the Left Democratic Front (LDF) could lose its last remaining stronghold in the country.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tharoor said that if exit poll projections are accurate, it would mark the first time in recent history that the Left is out of power in any Indian state.

"I would agree that the most important story that will come out of this from tomorrow is that it will be the first time that the LDF is not in power anywhere in the country," he said.

He noted that the Left earlier held power in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala, but lost Bengal in 2011 and Tripura in 2018, leaving Kerala as its only remaining governed state.

"The most important story tomorrow will be that it is the first time the LDF is not in power anywhere in the country," Tharoor remarked. "When they lost Kerala and Bengal in 2011, they still had Tripura. This time, they will have nowhere. That is a major development for our country," he said.