BJP vote share remains largely unchanged in Kerala despite winning three seats

Even though the BJP won three seats in the Kerala Assembly elections, its vote share did not see any significant rise compared to the 2021 polls.

For the saffron party, vote share remains a key indicator, with its target in this election being to cross the 20 per cent mark and emerge as a major political force in the state.

According to the Election Commission website on Monday, the BJP secured 11.42 per cent vote share and 24,66,178 votes in the 2026 Assembly elections. In comparison, it had recorded 11.30 per cent and 23,54,468 votes in 2021.

The party had performed better in other recent elections, polling 16.68 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 14.6 per cent in the 2025 local body polls.

The Election Commission has not yet released complete vote details for other NDA allies, including BDJS and Twenty20.

Among other parties, the Congress increased its vote share from 25.12 per cent (52,33,429 votes) in 2021 to 28.79 per cent (62,17,918 votes) in 2026.

The CPI(M) saw a decline, dropping from 25.38 per cent (52,88,507 votes) in 2021 to 21.77 per cent (46,00,662 votes) in 2026.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) emerged as the fourth-largest party in terms of vote share, securing 11.01 per cent and 23,78,053 votes. It was among the biggest gainers, up from 8.27 per cent and 17,23,593 votes in 2021.

Among LDF constituents, the CPI’s vote share fell from 7.58 per cent (15,79,235 votes) to 6.64 per cent (14,34,524 votes), while Kerala Congress (M) declined from 3.28 per cent (6,84,363 votes) to 2.60 per cent (5,25,323 votes).