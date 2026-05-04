Ganesh Kumar faces shock defeat in Pathanapuram after 25-year winning streak

Keralam's Transport Minister and actor K B Ganesh Kumar, who has remained unbeaten in electoral politics for over two-and-a-half decades, is on the brink of defeat in the Pathanapuram constituency as vote counting in the Kerala Assembly elections enters its final stages, according to Election Commission figures.

The Kerala Congress (B) chief is trailing Congress candidate Jyothikumar Chamakkala by more than 5,000 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Kumar had defeated Chamakkala by nearly 15,000 votes.

However, Chamakkala has continued his constituency-level work in Pathanapuram over the past five years, which appears to have translated into significant gains in the 2026 election.

Kerala Congress (B), traditionally aligned with the UDF, joined the LDF ahead of the 2021 election following the death of party founder R Balakrishna Pillai, with the shift led by his son, Ganesh Kumar.

During the campaign, controversy erupted after Congress leaders targeted Kumar over allegations related to his purported role in defaming former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case that was later closed by the CBI.

Kumar had expressed confidence during the campaign that he would retain the seat with a record margin.

The election is being closely watched as a high-stakes contest between the ruling LDF, which is seeking a rare third consecutive term, and the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade.

The NDA, though not considered a frontrunner for power, is hoping to improve its presence and vote share in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)