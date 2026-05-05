Anti-incumbency, Sabarimala issue helped BJP gain three seats in Kerala: V Muraleedharan

BJP leader and former Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said anti-incumbency across Kerala, along with the Sabarimala gold loss controversy, converted into votes for the party in the April 9 Assembly polls, helping it win three seats.

The LDF, led by the CPI (M) was defeated in the elections with the Congress-led UDF making a comeback to power.

The results were announced on Monday.

Regarding his win from the Kazhakoottam constituency, Muraleedharan said that the issues regarding drinking water and basic amenities have not been addressed in the last 10 years and no steps had been taken for its development.

Kazhakoottam is a major component of the state capital as the technopark is located here and therefore, plans to develop Thiruvananthapuram should take into account this area also, he said.

However, no such steps have been taken till now, he claimed.