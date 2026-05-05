‘Captain’ pays price for ‘right turn’ in Kerala's changing political tide

KOZHIKODE: Till the counting of votes started on the morning of May 4, CPM strongman Pinarayi Vijayan was the hero of hardcore party workers, who reposed an unreasonable faith in him and expected a miracle from the leader to return the LDF to power for a third consecutive time. They could hardly believe the television news flashes which showed that the ‘invincible’ Pinarayi was trailing a political novice in his home turf of Dharmadam in the initial rounds of counting.

The Pyrrhic victory—with a much-reduced margin and a washout of the CPM in party strongholds—has hugely dented Pinarayi’s image of a ‘captain who can steer the ship even in troubled waters’. Now, he is seen as a tragic figure who is presiding over a party that is increasingly on the back foot in electoral politics in the country.

The downfall was in the offing, as evident from the results of a series of elections in Kerala in the past few years. But Pinarayi and his team ignored all the warning signals and chose to live in a make-believe world created by sycophants who gathered around power centres.

There were reports that Pinarayi firmly believed he would return to power because that was the input given by the coterie. That shows the gravity of the disconnect he had with ground reality, something unimaginable for a communist leader. Having entered public life through student politics, Pinarayi had an eventful political career.

He became a Kannur district committee member at 24 and was inducted into the district secretariat at 28. He was among the CPM leaders who faced unspeakable torture in police custody during the Emergency in 1975-77.