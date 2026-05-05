Ganesh Kumar faces failure for first time in Pathanapuram constituency

KOLLAM: Pathanapuram has long been considered a stronghold of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the LDF candidate from Kerala Congress (B). However, this time the wind in favour of Congress leader Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala, who significantly reduced Ganesh Kumar's majority in 2021.
Jyothikumar won 68,275 votes with a lead of 8,310 votes against Ganesh who secured a total of 59,965 votes. In the third position, Anil Pillai of Twenty20 came with 7,031 votes.
Five-time MLA Ganesh has won seats thrice as part of the UDF, twice under the LDF and failed for the first time in his sixth elections.
The solar conspiracy, Pathanapuram taluk NSS union dissolution, allegations surrounding corruption and controversies linked to the Padma Cafe construction have emerged as key issues against Ganesh during the election campaign.
Additionally, allegations of sexual misconduct raised earlier by his wife, Bindu Menon, briefly surfaced during the campaign, though they did not gain sustained traction.
He was confident that despite allegations raised against him, people would vote for him but everything went futile. Meanwhile, Jyothikumar has made Pathanapuram his home over the past five years, strengthening his local connect.
Ganesh Kumar as the transport minister has focused on highlighting development initiatives while largely avoiding direct responses to controversies. As a transport minister he brought new initiatives which helped him gain attention among the people and in social media.
What happened in Pathanapuram could be an anti incumbency effect towards the ruling government or towards him or the impact of allegations, the question persist.