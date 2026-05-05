KC(M) wiped out, KC(Joseph) surges as anti-incumbency reshapes Kerala Congress politics

KOTTAYAM: The anti-incumbency wave that has shaken political foundations across the state has also reshaped the dynamics of Kerala Congress politics. While the Kerala Congress(M) faced a complete rout in the 2026 assembly elections, losing all 12 seats it contested, the Kerala Congress(Joseph), made history by winning seven out of the eight seats it contested, riding the UDF momentum.
As its expectations were swept aside by the entrenched anti-Left sentiment, the fallout has been brutal for the KC(M), which faced its worst defeat in history. While party chairman Jose K Mani suffered a second consecutive defeat in Pala, none of the other party candidates succeeded either.
Interestingly, the outcome validated concerns raised by a section of party members who had advocated rejoining the UDF shortly after the local body elections. “The KC(M) could have avoided such a humiliating defeat had they responded favourably to the initiatives made under the aegis of the Church to bring them back to the UDF. There were talks in this regard both before and after the local body elections. However, they regrettably missed the opportunity,” a Kerala Congress leader said.
The Church, which supported the UDF to unseat the LDF, completely withdrew its backing for the KC(M) because of its decision to remain aligned with the LDF. The setback is now expected to reignite calls within the party for a serious introspection into its decision to continue with the LDF, although it is too late for reconsideration.
In stark contrast, the election results signify a remarkable resurgence for the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, which had been on the periphery of power for nearly a decade since 2016. Contesting eight seats, the party won seven, losing only in Kanhangad.
With Joseph stepping away from the fray, this election served as a critical test for the party’s next line of leadership. It was keen to reassert its independent identity within UDF, especially after Congress reclaimed two seats ahead of the polls citing winnability concerns.
The party, however, has answered those doubts emphatically. Its impressive seven-seat victory, including the success of Joseph’s son, Apu John Joseph, has solidified its status as the third-largest constituent in the UDF. It is now poised to secure key positions in the UDF cabinet and the government over the next five years.