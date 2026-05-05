KC(M) wiped out, KC(Joseph) surges as anti-incumbency reshapes Kerala Congress politics

KOTTAYAM: The anti-incumbency wave that has shaken political foundations across the state has also reshaped the dynamics of Kerala Congress politics. While the Kerala Congress(M) faced a complete rout in the 2026 assembly elections, losing all 12 seats it contested, the Kerala Congress(Joseph), made history by winning seven out of the eight seats it contested, riding the UDF momentum.

As its expectations were swept aside by the entrenched anti-Left sentiment, the fallout has been brutal for the KC(M), which faced its worst defeat in history. While party chairman Jose K Mani suffered a second consecutive defeat in Pala, none of the other party candidates succeeded either.

Interestingly, the outcome validated concerns raised by a section of party members who had advocated rejoining the UDF shortly after the local body elections. “The KC(M) could have avoided such a humiliating defeat had they responded favourably to the initiatives made under the aegis of the Church to bring them back to the UDF. There were talks in this regard both before and after the local body elections. However, they regrettably missed the opportunity,” a Kerala Congress leader said.

The Church, which supported the UDF to unseat the LDF, completely withdrew its backing for the KC(M) because of its decision to remain aligned with the LDF. The setback is now expected to reignite calls within the party for a serious introspection into its decision to continue with the LDF, although it is too late for reconsideration.