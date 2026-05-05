Kerala Assembly polls: BJP came second in six constituencies, including Palakkad, Manjeshwar

The BJP, which opened its account with three seats in the Kerala Assembly elections, came in second place in six other constituencies, in a state that has largely kept the saffron party out of its political arena for several years.

In the elections that saw the UDF make a comeback and unseat the CPIM-led LDF, which had governed the state for two consecutive terms, the BJP got second place in Thiruvalla, Palakkad, Malampuzha, Attingal, Kasaragod and Manjeshwar.

In Thiruvalla, BJP's state general secretary Anoop Antony came second with 43,078 votes and lost by a margin of 10,146 to advocate Varghese Mammen of the Kerala Congress (KEC).

He also increased the party's vote share in the constituency as compared to the 2021 Assembly polls.

In 2021, the BJP came third with 16.25 per cent of the votes, while this time it got 30.61 per cent of the votes.

In Palakkad, the party's senior firebrand leader Sobha Surendran, following a neck-and-neck contest in the initial rounds of counting, lost to UDF's Ramesh Pisharody by 13,147 votes.

She got 49,052 votes, while Pisharody got 62,199 votes.