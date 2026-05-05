Satheesan emerges as the comeback architect who revived Congress in Kerala

KOCHI: When V D Satheesan took over as Leader of Opposition in May 2021, the Congress in Kerala was staring at one of its lowest ebbs. Reduced to just 21 seats in the assembly and reeling from a second consecutive defeat, the party looked directionless, its cadre demoralised and its traditional support base fractured. At the time, few would have predicted that, within five years, Satheesan would script one of the most remarkable political turnarounds in Kerala’s recent history.

Today, as the Congress-led UDF storms back to power with a commanding 102 seats, Satheesan stands at the centre of that resurgence. The Congress has clinched 63 seats — its best tally in decades — surpassing even its 2001 performance of 62 seats.

Satheesan’s strategy was neither accidental nor cosmetic. It began with a hard look inward. “We went back to the drawing board,” he had said. His diagnosis was clear: from the mid-2000s, key social groups that once formed UDF’s backbone had drifted away. What followed was a sustained, ground-level effort to win them back.

Satheesan didn’t stop at rebuilding old alliances. He expanded the very idea of UDF. Under him, the front evolved into a broader political platform — bringing together not just parties, but social groups, opinion-makers, influencers and even disillusioned Left sympathisers. This recalibration proved decisive. In the assembly and beyond, Satheesan positioned Congress as the “real Left”, accusing the CPM-led LDF of drifting towards right-wing governance under Pinarayi Vijayan. He sensed unrest within Left ranks and acted on it. “I told my workers to smile and greet CPM cadre months before the polls,” he revealed. The approach softened political hostility and opened doors.