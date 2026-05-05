Strategy drives UDF sweep as Congress credits multi-layered effort

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the UDF has swept to power in a decisive verdict that has reshaped Kerala’s political landscape, the Congress, which spearheaded the campaign, has struck a measured note on the reasons behind the victory.

Senior leaders said the outcome could not be attributed solely to an alternative political agenda. While early preparations, campaign narrative, and the front’s five guarantees played a significant role, the leaders acknowledged that a range of factors contributed to the emphatic mandate.

At the ground level, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, and the three working presidents led an aggressive campaign.

However, party leaders credited the decisive edge to the high command’s tactical intervention, particularly that of AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal. Congress insiders pointed to a combination of local dynamics, anti-incumbency sentiment, and sustained organisational work. They also highlighted party leadership’s handling of rebels and dissent within the CPM, and smooth seat-sharing within the party and with its allies.

“We are delighted that we have received a large number of Left and even CPM votes for the first time in the party’s history,” a senior Congress leader told the TNIE.

The decision to accommodate CPM detractors initially triggered unease within the Congress. “Local leaders feared losing opportunities. But Venugopal assured them that those left out would be considered once the government is formed. The strategy worked,” the source added.