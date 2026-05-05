Strategy drives UDF sweep as Congress credits multi-layered effort

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the UDF has swept to power in a decisive verdict that has reshaped Kerala’s political landscape, the Congress, which spearheaded the campaign, has struck a measured note on the reasons behind the victory.
Senior leaders said the outcome could not be attributed solely to an alternative political agenda. While early preparations, campaign narrative, and the front’s five guarantees played a significant role, the leaders acknowledged that a range of factors contributed to the emphatic mandate.
At the ground level, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, and the three working presidents led an aggressive campaign.
However, party leaders credited the decisive edge to the high command’s tactical intervention, particularly that of AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal. Congress insiders pointed to a combination of local dynamics, anti-incumbency sentiment, and sustained organisational work. They also highlighted party leadership’s handling of rebels and dissent within the CPM, and smooth seat-sharing within the party and with its allies.
“We are delighted that we have received a large number of Left and even CPM votes for the first time in the party’s history,” a senior Congress leader told the TNIE.
The decision to accommodate CPM detractors initially triggered unease within the Congress. “Local leaders feared losing opportunities. But Venugopal assured them that those left out would be considered once the government is formed. The strategy worked,” the source added.
A review of the parliamentary and local body elections revealed a clear voting pattern against the LDF, with the UDF holding an advantage in 105 assembly constituencies. The high command subsequently constituted a Central Election Implementation Team in Kerala under poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to address organisational and electoral gaps.
Party sources said Venugopal had been in touch with CPM rebel leaders months before they went public. The AICC’s move to deploy observers at both state and district levels further helped identify organisational weakness. The state observers included Sachin Pilot, K G George and Imran Pratapgarhi.
KPCC’s two-day brainstorming sessions (Chintan Shivir) in Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram led to the road maps for the local body and assembly polls. Venugopal’s suggestion that former legislators contest local body polls yielded results. Sources said the Congress also executed its social engineering strategy effectively. The appointment to the Karnataka State Waqf Board was seen as a breakthrough, helping the party gain the confidence of the powerful AP Sunni faction which traditionally aligned with the CPM.
Venugopal was also instrumental in organising the centenary celebration of the meeting between social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi in Kollam. As a leader with close ties to the Nair Service Society, he played a key role in pacifying its general secretary, G Sukumaran Nair, who was at loggerheads with Satheesan.
factors that paved the way
Ground-level campaign by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala
Backing CPM dissidents in LDF's strongholds
Smooth seat-sharing management with front parties
Social engineering with various communities