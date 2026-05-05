That sinking feeling! Will the ‘Captain’ go down with ship in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left has been dealt its biggest electoral thrashing in the recent past. And this calls for a radical overhaul of the CPM. The leadership has so lost itself in the headiness of power wielded over the past decade that some soul-searching has become imperative. “We will have to introspect, assess the implied criticism, and make corrections. It’s very simple and clean!” was how a party central committee member summed it up.

Shrunk humiliatingly to a near nonentity in the state assembly, the writing on the wall is crystal clear: unless and until the party mends its ways, it’s on the path to extinction. An autocratic style of functioning, arrogant posturing, alienation from ground realities, coupled with simmering internal revolt, have all contributed to the poor show. Fingers are now being pointed at the ‘Captain’ who chose to be its poster boy and unquestionable leader.

“Voters have clearly backed those who took a firm stance against Pinarayi. It’s nothing but a strategic failure. Backing Vellappally Natesan distanced minorities. We also lost the Ezhava vote. The BJP’s win in Chathannoor is a pointer. It’s now time to go in for some major churning in the party structure and approach,” said a CPM leader. The biggest challenge before the party would be to win the trust of the minorities, he added.

State secretary M V Govindan also indicated that the party would introspect. Wednesday’s CPM secretariat will look into the factors that led to the defeat.