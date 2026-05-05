UDF sweeps Ernakulam, wins all 14 seats in decisive show

KOCHI: Ernakulam did not surprise as the UDF sealed a decisive victory in the district, winning all 14 constituencies and reclaiming five seats it lost in 2021. The clean sweep helped reinforce the district’s standing as a stronghold of the Congress-led front.

While the UDF retained nine seats, it regained Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Vypeen, Kochi and Kunnathunad from the CPM-led LDF. “We were confident of securing all 14 seats in Ernakulam. The shift was evident in the recent local body polls and 2024 Lok Sabha election. In the local body elections, we secured 87% of seats. We respect the results. The UDF has always contributed to the development of the district, and it will continue to do so,” said Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam DCC president.

The gains made in the local body elections proved a decisive confidence builder, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also stressing on a whitewash in the district.

However, four constituencies, Kalamassery, Kochi, Tripunithura, and Vypeen, witnessed a tight contest.

In Kalamassery, the UDF’s decision to field an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate — V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ebrahimkunju — against P Rajeeve enthused the CPM camp. However, it did not go the plan as the LDF minister fell by the way side, losing by 16,312 votes.

Although the UDF expressed confidence of increasing its seat count, confusion over finalising candidates in Kochi, Vypeen, Tripunithura and Perumbavoor left the front in a tizzy. In the early days of campaigning, the decision to replace sitting MLA Eldose Kunnappillil with Manoj Moothedan in Perumbavoor caused a flutter.However, Manoj, the former Ernakulam district panchayat president, overcame the hurdles to win by 28,434 votes. Even Eldose conquered his initial displeasure to campaign for Manoj.