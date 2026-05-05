UDF sweeps Ernakulam, wins all 14 seats in decisive show

KOCHI: Ernakulam did not surprise as the UDF sealed a decisive victory in the district, winning all 14 constituencies and reclaiming five seats it lost in 2021. The clean sweep helped reinforce the district’s standing as a stronghold of the Congress-led front.
While the UDF retained nine seats, it regained Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Vypeen, Kochi and Kunnathunad from the CPM-led LDF. “We were confident of securing all 14 seats in Ernakulam. The shift was evident in the recent local body polls and 2024 Lok Sabha election. In the local body elections, we secured 87% of seats. We respect the results. The UDF has always contributed to the development of the district, and it will continue to do so,” said Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam DCC president.
The gains made in the local body elections proved a decisive confidence builder, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also stressing on a whitewash in the district.
However, four constituencies, Kalamassery, Kochi, Tripunithura, and Vypeen, witnessed a tight contest.
In Kalamassery, the UDF’s decision to field an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate — V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ebrahimkunju — against P Rajeeve enthused the CPM camp. However, it did not go the plan as the LDF minister fell by the way side, losing by 16,312 votes.
Although the UDF expressed confidence of increasing its seat count, confusion over finalising candidates in Kochi, Vypeen, Tripunithura and Perumbavoor left the front in a tizzy. In the early days of campaigning, the decision to replace sitting MLA Eldose Kunnappillil with Manoj Moothedan in Perumbavoor caused a flutter.However, Manoj, the former Ernakulam district panchayat president, overcame the hurdles to win by 28,434 votes. Even Eldose conquered his initial displeasure to campaign for Manoj.
Shiyas’ victory, too, came as a surprise as he was pitted against two-time MLA K J Maxy in Kochi. Even though community equations posed a challenge, he bested Maxy by 8,188 votes.
In Tripunithura, the decision of former minister K Babu to retire from politics levelled the playing field. The UDF fielded Kochi corporation deputy mayor Deepak Joy, while the LDF featured Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Deepak, in a constituency with a strong BJP presence, secured victory with a majority of 18,468 votes.
What led to the defeat of Congress’ V P Sajeendran in Kunnathunad in 2021 was the Twenty20 factor. This time round, Sajeendran wrested the seat by 21,283 votes, getting past CPM’s sitting MLA P V Sreenijin. The entry of Kitex-backed Twenty20 into the BJP-led NDA is believed to have helped the UDF, as the vote share of BJP and Twenty20 candidates declined significantly in Tripunithura and Kunnathunad.
For his part, Satheesan, who was trailing when counting began, made a comeback to secure victory by 20,600 votes in Paravur. He defeated CPI’s Taison Master to register his sixth win from the constituency.
In Kothamangalam, Kerala Congress (J)’s Shibu Thekkumpuram defeated CPM’s sitting MLA Antony John by 16,859 votes. “This is the home district of the leader of opposition. We were active with organisational and social work under his leadership. From party leaders to panchayat members and booth-level workers, we worked together to ensure this victory,” added Shiyas.
whitewash in dist
The gains made by the UDF in the local body elections proved a decisive confidence builder, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also stressing on a whitewash in the district
While the UDF retained nine seats, it regained Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Vypeen, Kochi and Kunnathunad from the CPM-led LDF
The entry of Kitex-backed Twenty20 into the BJP-led NDA is believed to have helped the UDF, as the vote share of their candidates declined significantly in Tripunithura and Kunnathunad