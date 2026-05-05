UDF wave makes caste equations irrelevant in Kerala polls

KOCHI: The UDF wave has made caste equations irrelevant. The NSS representing the Nair community and SNDP Yogam that represents Ezhava community, which traditionally dictate terms to parties during elections, had no role this time. Though all three chief minister candidates of the Congress belong to Nair community, the NSS leadership has not been in good terms with the party.

The NSS’ decision to cooperate with the Global Ayyappa summit organised by the LDF government in 2025 had invited criticism from within the community. Meanwhile, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan arrived at the venue in the CM’s car to attend the summit which gave clear indication about the community’s political stand months ahead of the election.

While there are indications that the minority communities, both Muslims and Christians, overwhelmingly supported the UDF, Ezhava and Nair votes were scattered.

Also, LDF’s poor performance in South Kerala clearly indicated the fading hold of caste leaderships over community votes.

Sway on decline?