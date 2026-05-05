Voter fatigue, ‘soft Hindutva’ tag at play in LDF’s loss in Kerala

KOCHI: Factors that shaped the UDF victory in Kerala go beyond a routine swing against incumbency, given the huge mandate of 100-plus seats and losses in constituencies considered LDF strongholds.

While the opposition front emerged with a clear advantage, the ruling alliance finds itself grappling with a complex mix of internal dissent, voter fatigue and shifting social coalitions.

“The verdict leaves little room for ambiguity,” pointed out political analyst T T Sreekumar, adding that the UDF has secured a clear advantage, while the LDF is on the retreat.

He described the verdict as a “layered political moment” shaped by multiple overlapping factors. “This cannot be reduced to cyclical alternation of power,” he said. “It reflects accumulated and poorly managed dissatisfaction, fatigue with governance, consolidation of Hindu votes by the BJP and a reassertion of minority politics.”

Sreekumar said the LDF’s setback highlights the challenges of sustaining credibility over time. The BJP’s limited but significant presence signals the emergence of new ideological pressures that could reshape the contours of future contests.

Former journalist and political analyst K P Sethunath argued that the scale of the defeat signals a deeper churn within the left ecosystem. “This is more than anti-incumbency; it is a revolt of cadres against the leadership,” he said.

Pointing to an unprecedented development, Sethunath noted that three leaders expelled by the CPM went on to secure emphatic victories in traditional party strongholds. “That underlines a serious disconnect between the leadership and the grassroots. The party needs introspection and course correction,” he said.