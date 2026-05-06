Despite 3-seat high, BJP worried over inability to widen vote base in Kerala

KOCHI: While celebrating a historic achievement in Kerala’s political landscape by getting three representatives in the state assembly, the BJP state leadership is worried over the inability to raise its vote share. NDA’s vote share, which stood at 15% in the 2016 assembly elections, had declined to 12.4% in 2021. The absence of a reliable alliance partner has been posing hurdles to BJP’s efforts to grow as a third force in the state.

The arrival of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which represents the Ezhava community, had helped increase NDA vote share from 10% to 15% in 2016. However, the shifting of the Ezhava community, which has traditionally been aligned to the communist parties, was marginal and temporary.

The BJP roped in Twenty20, which holds significant influence in Ernakulam district ahead of the elections, hoping to cash in on the anti-corruption image of the organisation. However, the latest experiment too failed to deliver. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Twenty20 had polled 46,000 votes on its own in the Kunnathunad constituency, while BJP secured 8,000 votes.

Dashing NDA’s hopes, Twenty20 candidate Babu Divakaran was pushed to third place and the vote share declined to 40,221. Though BJP gifted its strongholds Tripunithura and Kodungallur to Twenty20, the performance of its candidates was disappointing.