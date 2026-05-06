IUML pushes for 5 cabinet berths, in no mood to yield in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Riding high on a resounding electoral mandate, the IUML is staking a bold claim to five ministerial berths in the upcoming UDF government, underscoring its assertive stance within the coalition. Party sources say it is determined to retain the number of portfolios it previously held and is in no mood to entertain any negotiation with the Congress over its share.

Within the camp led by P K Kunhalikutty, frontrunners for ministerial berths include N Shamsuddin, P K Basheer, K M Shaji and Abid Hussain Thangal. The party is also factoring in regional balance, with strong consideration for leaders from Kozhikode and Kasaragod. Among them are M A Razak, who secured a landslide in Kunnamangalam, and A K M Ashraf, who won from Manjeshwar. Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA from Mankada, is also in contention.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE that “the total number of seats and portfolios will be finalised after discussions in the UDF meeting.”

Shaji said the final list will be decided by state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

IUML leaders said the party has made its preferences clear—seeking key departments such as Social Welfare, Industries and IT, Public Works, Minority Welfare, and General Education.

Terming the bifurcation of general education by the LDF government “unscientific and ineffective”, a senior IUML leader said if the party gets the education portfolio, “we will insist on restoring it as a unified department.”

On deputy chief minister’s post, he said the party will not stake a formal claim, but would not turn down if offered.

Meanwhile, Congress sources indicated that IUML’s expectations may face resistance within the coalition. According to a senior Congress leader, the League is more likely to be offered four ministerial portfolios along with the deputy speaker’s post.