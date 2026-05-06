Kerala CM race heats up as Venugopal leads, Satheesan camps push back

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a triumphant V D Satheesan was accorded a hero’s welcome in Kochi on Tuesday evening, a parallel power play unfolded in New Delhi, where AICC general secretary K C Venugopal staked his claim to the chief minister’s post, asserting the support of 47 Congress MLA-designates at a meeting held at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

Top sources said a decision on the new CM is most likely to be taken on May 11 or 12, and the swearing-in will be held before May 15.

Venugopal joined the discussions in New Delhi, which were attended by Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi. Sources said KPCC working president A P Anilkumar and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan proposed Venugopal’s name to the high command.

A close confidant of Rahul, Venugopal has emerged as the frontrunner for the CM post. “Of the 63 newly-elected MLAs, Satheesan has the backing of 10, while Ramesh Chennithala has the support of six. The rest will back KC,” a Congress source in Delhi told the TNIE.

However, this figure was contested by the Chennithala and Satheesan camps, who claimed the backing of 22 and 30 MLA-designates, respectively.

Congress sources said backing Venugopal risks running against popular sentiment within the party, with grassroots workers widely crediting Satheesan as the architect of the Congress’ historic victory. “The high command would do well to heed the mood on the ground before taking a decision,” a source said, pointing to the strong support for Satheesan, who, as leader of the opposition, “set the campaign’s narrative”.