Namesake candidates emerge as game-changers in close Kerala poll battles

PALAKKAD: Namesake candidates — often independents with minimal campaign visibility — played a disproportionately significant role in several closely fought contests in the 2026 assembly elections, emerging as unlikely game-changers and, in some cases, altering the fate of major political parties.

The most dramatic instance was witnessed in the Chittur constituency in Palakkad, where the presence of an independent candidate sharing a near-identical name with the LDF nominee cost the front a crucial seat. LDF candidate V Murugadas was defeated by UDF candidate Sumesh Achuthan by a margin of 6,510 votes. However, independent candidate P Murugadas, a former government employee, secured 6,984 votes, exceeding the victory margin and effectively reshaping the electoral outcome.

LDF leaders have pointed out that the similarity in names, compounded by comparable election symbols — a ring allotted to the LDF candidate and a necklace to the independent — led to confusion among voters, particularly in a constituency with a significant Tamil-speaking population and a tightly contested political environment. The independent candidate could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts over the phone.