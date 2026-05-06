Rasheed’s surge rattles Pinarayi in Dharmadam

KANNUR: In a striking departure from past polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced an early setback as counting began on Monday. In Dharmadam, UDF candidate V P Abdul Rasheed surged ahead in the first six rounds, putting the LDF camp under immense pressure.

As the first round of counting concluded, Rasheed secured 5,741 votes against Pinarayi’s 5,008. He maintained his lead throughout several rounds. By the end of the sixth round, he had amassed 33,102 votes, while Pinarayi trailed with 32,455. It was only in the seventh round, when votes from Peralassery grama panchayat began to be counted, that Pinarayi edged ahead, with a narrow margin of 1,536 votes.

This was not the first time Rasheed had unsettled a seasoned CPM leader. In the 2021 assembly election, he delivered a similar challenge in Taliparamba, taking on M V Govindan, now the CPM state secretary, in what has long been considered a Left stronghold.