Sunny, Muraleedharan among likely ministers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Congress leadership is yet to finalise its chief minister, speculations are rife on who all could make it into the UDF cabinet. With Congress securing an impressive 63 seats, the party is likely to keep 12 cabinet berths out of 21. In the last UDF cabinet led by Oommen Chandy in 2011, the party had 11 slots.

The IUML is likely to get its share of five berths this time too. Though the fifth minister row had rocked the state back then, this time around the Congress is likely to offer League five seats. In the case of others, P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress could be given one cabinet berth in addition to Chief Whip post. Other minor parties including RSP, Kerala Congress (J) and CMP could get a post each.

Apart from Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, the Congress will have a mix of seniors and young faces based on community equations, regional preference and other similar criteria. While KPCC chief Sunny Joseph is certain to make it to the cabinet, among the seniors Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K Muraleedharan, N Sakthan, A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunath too could be under consideration.