Sunny, Muraleedharan among likely ministers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Congress leadership is yet to finalise its chief minister, speculations are rife on who all could make it into the UDF cabinet. With Congress securing an impressive 63 seats, the party is likely to keep 12 cabinet berths out of 21. In the last UDF cabinet led by Oommen Chandy in 2011, the party had 11 slots.
The IUML is likely to get its share of five berths this time too. Though the fifth minister row had rocked the state back then, this time around the Congress is likely to offer League five seats. In the case of others, P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress could be given one cabinet berth in addition to Chief Whip post. Other minor parties including RSP, Kerala Congress (J) and CMP could get a post each.
Apart from Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, the Congress will have a mix of seniors and young faces based on community equations, regional preference and other similar criteria. While KPCC chief Sunny Joseph is certain to make it to the cabinet, among the seniors Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K Muraleedharan, N Sakthan, A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunath too could be under consideration.
Going by community equations and representation of young blood, M Liju, Chandy Oommen, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Roji M John, T Siddique, V T Balram, K Jayanth and M Vincent could also be considered. One of them could even be selected as the Assembly Speaker. Women representation could be ensured through Bindu Krishna or Shanimol Usman. If the party decides to give ST representation, Usha Vijayan too could be considered if needed.
In addition to P K Kunhalikutty, the League may choose from among P K Basheer, N Shamsudheen, Abid Hussain Thangal, Parakkal Abdulla, K M Shaji and Manjalamkuzhi Ali. From among the remaining parties, Mons Joseph is likely to be the pick of Kerala Congress. Former Chief Whip Thomas Unniyadan or Apu John Joseph could be considered for the post of Chief Whip. Shibu Baby John of RSP, C P John of CMP and Anoop Jacob are almost certain to be included.
Leader of Oppn
Speculations are also rife on next Leader of Opposition. If Pinarayi Vijayan takes up the mantle, a senior CPM leader could be assigned as deputy leader of opposition. Otherwise, K N Balagopal is likely to be the pick.