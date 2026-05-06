UDF faces fiscal tightrope as big promises strain Kerala’s finances

KOCHI: Riding in on a sweeping mandate, the new UDF government now faces a tough task — funding its big-ticket promises. Experts warn Kerala’s tight fiscal space could severely test both political resolve and policy choices.

The package is ambitious: Rs 25 lakh health cover per family, free bus travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly for female college students and pensions raised to Rs 3,000 — a strong social push, but one that raises hard questions on affordability.

Former IRS officer R Mohan describes the commitments as “a little taxing”, politically and fiscally. He estimates that the combined burden of the proposed pay revision, expanded welfare schemes and existing pension commitments could “easily cross Rs 1 lakh crore.” “The new pay commission can add a minimum of Rs 40,000 crore in salary and pension expenditure, including payment of delayed arrears of DA,” he said.

The revenue side offers little comfort. “The post-GST scenario for some of the states isn’t good, and Kerala is one state with a persistent revenue deficit,” Mohan noted.

GST growth of about 10% per annum would fetch only Rs 15,000–18,000 crore more in five years, he pointed out.

Prof M Suresh Babu, director of Madras Institute of Development Studies, characterises Kerala’s situation as a “structural fiscal squeeze” . Kerala continues to run a revenue deficit of 1.5–2% of GSDP, meaning its routine expenditure outpaces income. This compels borrowing even for day-to-day spending. Interest payments are consuming an increasing share of revenues, further tightening fiscal space.