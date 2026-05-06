UDF wave turns close contests into landslide victories in Kerala polls

KOCHI: Several constituencies expected to witness nail-biting contests with wafer-thin margins this election delivered eye-catching surprises, with candidates securing emphatic five-digit margins.

Among the most striking examples is IUML leader Najeeb Kanthapuram’s win in Perinthalmanna by 32,431 votes — a massive leap from his 2021 victory margin of a mere 38 votes. IUML’s A K M Ashraf from Manjeshwar expanded his margin from 745 to an impressive 29,252 votes, defeating BJP’s K Surendran yet again.

According to political analysts, while individual charisma and campaign strategies played a role, the results must also be viewed in the context of a strong “political tsunami” in favour of Congress-led UDF.

“Overall, the results reflect a growing dissatisfaction among the people of Kerala with the ruling LDF, with minority consolidation further amplifying the impact,” said J Prabash, political commentator.

“It appears that even sections of core party supporters voted in dissent. Multiple factors contributed to this shift, including a desire for political correction, push for a new regime, and concerns over the Left’s perceived tilt towards soft Hindutva.”

Constituencies such as Kuttiady and Tanur, which had earlier witnessed wafer-thin margins—with IUML losing by just 333 and 985 votes, respectively—saw a dramatic turnaround, as the party registered comfortable victories.