‘We 3 are enough’: BJP MLAs in Kerala signal aggressive opposition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA designates of the BJP—Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan and B B Gopakumar—were given a rousing reception at the BJP state headquarters here on Tuesday, a day after they were elected from Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Chathannoor, respectively.

The three leaders offered floral tributes before the statues of BJP’s founding leaders and addressed a gathering of party workers. Chandrasekhar said the three BJP legislators were enough to counter the 100-plus MLAs of the UDF in the assembly. “We three are enough to keep a watch over them and ensure they go on the straight track,” Chandrasekhar said to thunderous applause from party workers.

Muraleedharan vowed to raise the Sabarimala gold theft issue in the assembly and challenged the Congress to fulfil its promise of putting the accused behind bars.

Gopakumar said he, along with Chandrasekhar and Muraleedharan, will be the voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the assembly against the UDF and LDF.