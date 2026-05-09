How a fleeting moment revealed Congress MLAs’ CM preferences in Kerala

Indira Bhavan had been holding its breath since Friday morning. The Congress had just won big, and it was the day the newly-elected MLAs would bare their preference on a new chief minister. AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken had flown in to read the room in favour of the three contenders: K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and V D Satheesan -- one by one, in whispered conversations that would shape the next government.

For the first time in the KPCC headquarters’ recent history, journalists weren’t allowed in. A small army of reporters, photographers and camera crew were camped outside the main entrance. A few legislators stopped to speak. Most walked past with a smile and a wave.

The morning stretched into afternoon. Satheesan left in a jiffy. We stayed put. If Wasnik or Maken chose that exact moment to emerge, the story would be gone. Then they emerged.

Maken spoke first. I was losing ground -- to bigger TV cameras and cheekier crew. I pulled a chair and climbed it. That’s when I noticed Wasnik. He had papers in one hand. Something about the way he held them — careful, deliberate — intrigued me. Could those be the preference sheets? But I didn’t have a clean shot.