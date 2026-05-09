Post-election defeat, CPM opens doors to grassroots criticism amid signs of internal churn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major churning awaits the CPM, if the exhaustive exercise undertaken by the party post its humiliating defeat in the elections are any indication. Contrary to the practice, the CPM has undertaken a bottom-to-top approach to ensure that criticism from grassroots cadres is heard. The first indication of the mammoth exercise was the 11-hour-long secretariat meeting on Wednesday. Many aired criticism against Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan, in their presence.

Sensing an opportunity in the backdrop of the poll debacle, an apparent counter force is emerging in the party. Gradually, the new axis, with blessings from the top, is trying to gain more grip over the party.

Post the defeat and the public outcry for a leadership change at the top, general secretary M A Baby is expected to exercise more control over the party. Though isolated demands are coming up for leadership change from here and there, chances for the same are slim. However, a few district leaders and those below could face the axe in the coming days.

Bubbling criticism against Pinarayi and Govindan are indications of resentment within the party.

“The cadres are disgruntled. There’s serious disenchantment among them. That’s why this approach – that too without any time limit. Let the cadres vent their ire. Instead of winding up meetings in a ritualistic manner, detailed discussions would be allowed. In fact, that’s why we stressed that they should speak freely and without fear.

Lapses from party and government – not just during the polls but in the last ten years – can be assessed. There have been numerous goof-ups. Even our motto – Who else, but LDF – sounded more like a challenge,” said a senior leader.