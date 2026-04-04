Actor Vijay positions TVK as alternative to Puducherry’s 'tired and confused' alliances, promises statehood

In a major pre-election rally in Puducherry on April 4, actor-turned-politician and Vijay, chief of the newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched a pointed critique of the territory’s dominant political alliances. He described the All India NR Congress-BJP coalition as “tired” and the DMK-Congress alliance as “confused,” urging voters to consider an alternative.

Speaking to a large crowd, Vijay emphasized that TVK is contesting in Puducherry for the first time and vowed to pursue full statehood if elected. He questioned why national parties, despite holding power at the Centre, have not granted full statehood to the Union Territory.

“There are two major alliances here. The DMK-Congress combines are confused, just as in Tamil Nadu. The NR Congress-BJP alliance is tired and ineffective. Why has statehood not been granted? TVK will work relentlessly to achieve it if given the mandate,” Vijay said.

He also called on voters to reject the traditional alliances, labeling votes for either as wasted, and stressed the need for strong governance. “TVK will rule Tamil Nadu; Puducherry deserves the same leadership,” he added.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is fielding candidates independently in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4. TVK aims to challenge the ruling All India NR Congress, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Puducherry’s 30-member Legislative Assembly term will end on June 15. In the 2021 elections, AINRC won 10 seats, DMK six, and both BJP and Congress six each, with voter turnout at 84.8%. In 2016, Congress held a majority with 15 seats, followed by AINRC with eight, AIADMK four, and DMK two, with turnout at 83.6%.