'Fascist BJP forces' infiltrated Puducherry with help from AINRC: Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday alleged "fascist BJP forces" have infiltrated Puducherry with the help of AINRC and made the Union Territory into a "testing ground" for the saffron party's "anti-people policies."

Speaking during the last leg of campaigning for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates ahead of the April 9 polls, Udhayanidhi said Puducherry people never allowed hate politics in this land of love.

"Today in such UT, the infiltration of fascist BJP forces has increased significantly. It has become a testing ground for all of the BJP's anti-people policies. It is riding on the shoulders of AINRC, just as it is riding on the shoulders of Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The BJP's anti-people policies include the National Education Policy and through it, the caste-based education system (kula kalvi thittam) has been introduced, he alleged.

"They are implementing schemes that would ruin the future generations in Puducherry. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin effectively halted the BJP's conspiracies from entering the state," Udhayanidhi said while addressing a poll rally in Mudaliarpet.