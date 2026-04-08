AINRC promises free bus ride for women, full statehood for Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The All India N R Congress (AINRC) has promised to intensify efforts to secure full statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry by exerting greater pressure on the union government.

The assurance is part of the party’s manifesto released by Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan on Monday evening. The document was received by senior vice-president A Bhakthavachalam, general secretary N S J Jayabal, and retired professor Ramanujam.

The party, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting 16 of the 30 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Highlighting a mix of welfare and development initiatives, the party said a cancer hospital would be established through a charitable organisation to provide free treatment.

It also said efforts would be made to bring Puducherry under the Central Finance Commission framework and that long-pending local body elections would be conducted at the earliest.

The manifesto promises an LPG subsidy of Rs 300 for ‘Red Card’ holders and Rs 150 for ‘Yellow Card’ holders, along with a reduction in petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre.

It also proposes extending nutritious meal schemes to students in private schools and resuming archaeological excavations at Arikamedu, the ancient Greco-Roman trading port, on the lines of ongoing projects at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district.