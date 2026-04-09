Brief clash between BJP, Congress workers in Puducherry polling booth

Police sources said BJP and Congress workers clashed at a polling booth in the Mannadipet Assembly constituency during the Puducherry Assembly elections on Thursday.

The incident briefly created tension at the booth in Tirukanoor village.

The incident occurred when a group of BJP workers stood near a polling booth. Congress workers objected to their presence, stating that only voters are allowed there.

Heated arguments ensued between those groups, and they started attacking each other.

Police intervened and dispersed the crowd using canes and restored normalcy. Polling was not disrupted, the police source said.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) is seeking reelection from Mannadipet constituency, T P R Selvam, former Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly is contesting on Congress ticket.

(With inputs from PTI)