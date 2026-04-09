Clash between BJP, Congress-DMK supporters at Puducherry polling booth; police resort to lathicharge

PUDUCHERRY: A tense situation prevailed at a polling booth in Thirukanur during the ongoing Assembly elections in Puducherry on Thursday, following a clash between supporters of the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance.

The incident occurred at the Government High School polling booth in Thirukanur, under the Mannadipet constituency. According to reports, an argument broke out between supporters of Congress candidate TPR Selvam and BJP leader and Home Minister A Namassivayam.

Members of the Congress and DMK alleged that BJP functionaries from outside the area had entered the polling booth and were attempting to influence voters. This led to a heated exchange between the two groups, which soon escalated into a scuffle.

Police personnel stationed at the booth initially attempted to bring the situation under control. However, as the crowd grew unruly, they resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the gathering. A few individuals reportedly sustained minor injuries in the baton charge.

Following the incident, additional security forces were deployed in the area to prevent further escalation and to ensure that polling continued without disruption. The situation was later brought under control, though tension prevailed in the locality for some time.

Polling across the Union Territory is otherwise progressing amid tight security arrangements and peacefully.